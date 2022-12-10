Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($342.11) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($292.63) to €320.00 ($336.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

