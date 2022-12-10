musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

musicMagpie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON MMAG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.69. The company has a market cap of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. musicMagpie has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.06).

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

