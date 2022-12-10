musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
musicMagpie Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON MMAG opened at GBX 22.70 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.69. The company has a market cap of £24.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,342.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.33. musicMagpie has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.06).
musicMagpie Company Profile
