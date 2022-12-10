Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $101.77 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,157.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00449517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021790 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.54 or 0.00871560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00112432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00638849 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00254758 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.