NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
