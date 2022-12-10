NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

