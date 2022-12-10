National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Down 0.7 %

NGG stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.61.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.94) to GBX 1,150 ($14.02) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Profile

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.