National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 486,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. National Vision had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

