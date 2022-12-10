National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.97. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $166.94 and a 52-week high of $244.10.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

