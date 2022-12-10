Navcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.87 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $4,206.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00127378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00231544 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00056892 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00041731 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,033,787 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

