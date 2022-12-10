Nblh (NBLH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.60 Million

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $3.60 million and $1,111.29 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nblh

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00041002 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,392.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

