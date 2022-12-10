Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.
Alight Price Performance
NYSE ALIT opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alight
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Alight by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 595,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 275,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
