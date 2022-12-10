Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Alight’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Alight by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 289,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 595,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 275,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

