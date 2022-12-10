NEM Price Hits $0.0332 (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $299.04 million and $8.26 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

