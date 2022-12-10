NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

