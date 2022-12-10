NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.