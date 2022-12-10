NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.69. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

