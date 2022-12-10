New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Securities currently has $0.85 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $716.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

