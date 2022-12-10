NFT (NFT) Hits Market Cap of $726,607.20

NFT (NFT) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. NFT has a market capitalization of $726,607.20 and approximately $12,923.31 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00240242 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01743774 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $24.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.