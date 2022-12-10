NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.38.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. NICE has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $312.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.48.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NICE by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

