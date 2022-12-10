NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $312.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.48.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NICE by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in NICE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in NICE by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.