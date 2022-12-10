NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.0844 on Exchanges

NKN (NKN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One NKN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0844 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NKN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009605 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NKN

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

