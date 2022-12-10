NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMIH. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.
Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.29.
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
