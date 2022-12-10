Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 196.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 96.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Nordson Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.61. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $271.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

