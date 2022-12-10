Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,469 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $78,705,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

