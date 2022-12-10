Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,377,000 after buying an additional 385,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,026,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,445,000 after buying an additional 1,181,817 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGG opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

