Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.