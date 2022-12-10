Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

VBK opened at $205.55 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $285.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

