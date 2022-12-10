Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

