Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 18,170 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

3M stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $129.43. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

