Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average of $209.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.