Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

