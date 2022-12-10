Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

