Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $98.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

