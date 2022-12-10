Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $17,884,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 694.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 75,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,679,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,006,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 255.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.34. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.68.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

