Northwest Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.