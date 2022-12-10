Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 41,249 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,249 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

WSM opened at $115.22 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $182.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

