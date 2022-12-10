Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 945 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

