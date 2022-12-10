Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after buying an additional 863,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,425,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,519,000 after buying an additional 204,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 677,268 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

