NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

NuCypher (NU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $73.99 million and $1.78 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

