Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Nuvectra Corp (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Nuvectra shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 382,600 shares.
Nuvectra Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Nuvectra
Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.
