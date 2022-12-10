Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0449

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $257.28 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.32 or 0.07403938 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00078729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00058129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025548 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation."

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

