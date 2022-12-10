Oil-Dri Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $33.50 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $238.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

