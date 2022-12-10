Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0-550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.66 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.