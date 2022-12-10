Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0-550.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.66 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.57-$1.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.60.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

