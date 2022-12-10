OmniaVerse Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $239,232.13 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

