ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.41–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$191.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.52 million. ON24 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

ON24 Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 579,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,906. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

