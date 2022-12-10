OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

