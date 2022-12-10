OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Trading Down 12.8 %
Shares of ONCS opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.48.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
