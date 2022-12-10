Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.26 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $85.52 million and $5.74 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,696,893 tokens. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

