OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Director Ock Hee Kim Purchases 3,757 Shares

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $44,332.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 593,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,998,473.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ock Hee Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Ock Hee Kim purchased 4,314 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $50,603.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Ock Hee Kim acquired 218 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $2,463.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 100 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 114 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $1,276.80.

On Monday, November 14th, Ock Hee Kim acquired 45 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $501.75.

OP Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $178.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). OP Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $25.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 128,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About OP Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.