OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.74 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.57 ($0.07). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.07), with a volume of 471,004 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.73. The stock has a market cap of £23.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.00.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

