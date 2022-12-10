Optimism (OP) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00006113 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $225.03 million and approximately $37.63 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Optimism Token Trading
