Orbler One Day Volume Hits $1.83 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and $1.83 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $9.78 or 0.00056955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

