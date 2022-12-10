Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.60-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.01-2.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

OXM opened at $100.80 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 193.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.