PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 million, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.
PCTEL Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
