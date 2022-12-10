PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 million, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 366.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCTEL

PCTEL Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in PCTEL by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,260,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 101,791 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PCTEL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,695,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCTEL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading

