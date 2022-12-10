Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up about 1.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Peabody Energy worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

